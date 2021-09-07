MediaTek, Qualcomm popular among users for 5G, mobile gaming: Report

New Delhi: Chipmakers MediaTek and Qualcomm are the popular choices among consumers when it comes to 5G performance and mobile gaming, a report said on Tuesday.

According to market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), MediaTek has made in-roads into the value for money 5G smartphone segment (Rs 7,001-Rs 24,999), while Qualcomm dominates the premium 5G smartphone segment (over Rs 25,000).

“Whether it be for gaming or for enhanced content creation and consumption, India’s young consumers demand the best-in-class experiences,” CMR’s Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Prabhu Ram, said in a statement.

“As 5G capable smartphone offerings diffuse to lower price tiers, and 5G gets more democratised, they make powerful experiences possible for consumers,” he added.

The report mentioned that three in every four smartphone users feel that a chipset is very important while selecting a smartphone brand.

Also Read itel unveils premium affordable smartphone Vision 2S with big display, 5000mAh battery

Seven in every eight smartphone users are aware of MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology, and 92 per cent of the consumers are satisfied with MediaTek HyperEngine’s performance, the report said.

Qualcomm scores highest in industry leadership (93 per cent) while considering chipsets offering 5G technology. 86 per cent of those surveyed are aware of Qualcomm Elite Gaming and an overwhelming majority are satisfied with its performance, it added.

The survey — that included 1,184 smartphone users — indicated that 81 per cent are aware of Apple Bionic Chip and 84 per cent of those believe Apple is a visionary brand.