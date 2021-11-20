MediaTek to make chips for ARM-based Windows PCs: Report

Taipei: Taiwanese chip manufacturer is reportedly planning to launch its ARM-based chips for Windows-powered computers in a few years.

For those unaware, MediaTek already has a presence in the segment of computers. It offers low-end and entry-level chips for Chromebooks

“Apple has shown the world that it can be done. The Wintel partnership that’s gone on for so long has to be under some pressure, and when there’s pressure, there’s an opportunity for companies like ours,” XDADevelopers quoted Eric Fisher, Vice President of Corporate Sales and Business development as saying.

The chip maker is also building 5G modems for Intel-powered PCs and has entered into a partnership with the company in 2019.

Also Read Honor may launch two foldable smartphones in Q1 2022 in China

The company on Friday unveiled new — Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A — system-on-chips (SoCs), which both integrate a microprocessor (MCU), AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems and a power management unit (PMU) into a single chip.

Filogic 130A also integrates an audio digital signal processor to allow device makers to easily add voice assistants and other services into their products.

Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A both support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz, along with advanced Wi-Fi features such as target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS) and WPA3 Wi-Fi security.