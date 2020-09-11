MediaTek to unveil ARM chips for Chromebooks next year: Report

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 11th September 2020 7:32 pm IST
MediaTek's first 5G chip, 'Dimensity 1000' is here
Photo: IANS

Taipei: Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek is aiming to launch a new chip for affordable Chromebooks that will be similar to Apple’s upcoming Arm-based processors for MacBooks.

The company revealed it is planning to launch a 6nm ARM chipset that will power Chromebooks next year, at an event here organised by Acer, Google, MediaTek and Quanta, news portal TechNews reported on Thursday.

The Chromebook market has witnessed significant growth especially this year due to the pandemic.

The 6nm chipset will be called the MT8195 and will have artificial intelligence (AI) features, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

MediaTek said this week it has collaborated with product engineering and manufacturing company VVDN Technologies to offer a new range of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) solutions for home and office use.

READ:  India's online food delivery GMV to hit $13bn by 2024: Report

The two companies will be working closely to design, develop, and manufacture innovative and new-age AIoT solutions, including camera solutions, home automation solutions and smart speakers.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close