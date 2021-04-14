MediaTek unveils 5G chipset for smartphones in India

New Delhi: Leading chip-maker MediaTek on Wednesday launched a new 5G smartphone chipset called Dimensity 700 5G in the India market.

The 7nm SoC is designed to bring advanced 5G capabilities to its advanced camera capabilities and power-efficient design.

The company also announced realme as the first smartphone brand in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 700 brings the power of 5G to the India market. The SoC is designed in line with our vision to spread the benefits of 5G to consumers everywhere in an accelerated manner,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

“The SoC delivers advanced connectivity with a seamless all-around smartphone experience, whether you’re working, playing a video or connecting with your friends,” Jain added.

The key features of MediaTek Dimensity 700 include — smooth 90Hz displays, brands can design smartphones with crisp, high-resolution Full HD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates to reduce blur in animations, scrolling and games for the best user experience.

It will support multi-camera designs with up to 64MP.

The SoC also enables improved battery life, multiple voice assistant support and is 28 per cent more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process, delivering longer immersive experiences.