MediaTek working on hardware to support upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard

Taipei: Taiwanese chipmaking giant MediaTek has announced that it is working on hardware to support the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard.

According to XDADevelopers, the first devices with Wi-Fi 7 support will hit the market in 2023.

The Wi-Fi 7 standard is an upgrade over the Wi-Fi 6 and offers about 2.4x speed boost.

MediaTek has been involved in the development of the Wi-Fi 7 standard since its inception, and the company is one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology.

The Wi-Fi standard will be able to utilize 320MHz channels, use 4K quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) and multi-user resource unit (MRU).

Last month, MediaTek announced that it is focused on making 2022 a year aimed at rapid growth, business success, substantial expansion in Research and Development capabilities.

MediaTek’s plans to boost technology democratisation and enable access to disruptive connectivity with its range of mainstream to flagship 5G chips.

In the flagship segment, MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 9000 chip, which is a milestone of innovation and a rise to the incredible, built-to-power flagship 5G smartphones in the world, the company claims.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 features a single Cortex-X2 performance core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.