Medical colleges in Odisha to reopen from Dec 1

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 : The Odisha government on Monday issued new Covid-19 guidelines for December, including allowing all medical colleges to reopen from December 1.

“The Medical College authorities shall follow all the SOPs/guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of epidemic issued by the Centre/state government,” said the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The government authorised the School and Mass Education Department to take a decision on reopening schools for students of Classes 9 to 12, in consultation with stakeholders in a graded manner.

Besides, the Higher Education Department was authorised to take an appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening colleges/higher education institutions in consultation with stakeholders.

All academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) will remain closed till December 31 or till such date as decided by the department concerned, the SRC order said.

The government prohibited all large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and congregations till December 31.

However, the District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners may permit public worship in religious places.

Cinema halls and swimming pools shall continue to remain closed, it said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.