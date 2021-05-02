Medical equipment donated by France

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 2nd May 2021 4:12 pm IST
New Delhi: Oxygen Generator and a High-Pressure Filling System donated by the Govt of France to BLK- Max Hospital, being unloaded,in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021 (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @MEAIndia ** Flag of India Flag of Belgium -Shared interests & shared commonalities! Welcome consignment of 9000 vials of Remdesivir from our EU partner Belgium. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @MEAIndia ** A testament to Flag of India Flag of France strategic partnership & friendship! 28 tonnes of medical equipment including 8 hospital-level oxygen generators and other medical supplies arrive from France. Deeply appreciate the support from Flag of France. Will bolster our oxygen capacities. (PTI Photo)

