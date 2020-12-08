Medical student caught cheating in ‘Munna bhai’ style during PG exam

Hyderabad: A postgraduate student from Pratima Institute of Medical Sciences was caught cheating the hi-tech way, using a digital receiver and transmitter fitted in a waiting car outside the exam center. The incident came to light only a few days after it happened.

However, no police complaint was filed on the caught student even as it is an offense under the prevention of malpractice and unfair means of the University rules. The NTR University of Health Science called it an academic matter concerning the university.

The medico was one of the nine students of the medical institute who was attending their MD (social and preventive medicine/community medicine) exam at the Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal. On the last day of exams on December 2, only five students appeared. It was then the authorities found an Innova car parked outside an examination center.

“When security personnel informed me, I asked them to seize and search the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle couldn’t give proper answers. After searches, our security found hi-tech equipment like transmitters, receivers and other digital apparatus,” Kakatiya Medical College principal Dr. Sandhya Sunkaraneni told Times of India.

They immediately searched all the students taking the exams in the hall. They caught one student with the receiver and other digital equipment, she said. The officials of the NTR University of Health Science informed the college management and the ward was sent out of the examination hall.

Besides, the Innova that was used in the hi-tech cheating is registered in the name of an industrialist. But, the Mattewada Police officials said that they would only investigate if a formal complaint is lodged with them.