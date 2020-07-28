Medical superintendent of district tests COVID-19 positive in UP

Pratapgarh (UP): The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

CMS of the district hospital P P Pandey has tested positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) A K Srivastava said.

Besides, the SHO of Lalganj Kotwali Rakesh Bharati has also tested positive for coronavirus, the CMO said.

So far, 268 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district of which 155 people have been discharged after recovery. As many as 11 deaths have been reported so far, the CMO added.

Source: PTI