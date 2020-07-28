Medical superintendent of district tests COVID-19 positive in UP

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 28th July 2020 1:12 pm IST
Medical superintendent of district tests COVID-19 positive in UP

Pratapgarh (UP): The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

CMS of the district hospital P P Pandey has tested positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) A K Srivastava said.

Besides, the SHO of Lalganj Kotwali Rakesh Bharati has also tested positive for coronavirus, the CMO said.

So far, 268 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district of which 155 people have been discharged after recovery. As many as 11 deaths have been reported so far, the CMO added.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close