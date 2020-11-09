Medvedev gets past Zverev to win Paris Masters title

Paris, Nov 9 : Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has clinched the Paris Masters title following a hard-fought three-set victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the summit clash.

Medvedev defeated Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 that also ended the German’s 12-match winning streak on Sunday. The Russian, who was contesting his first final of 2020, had to survive some outrageous rallies before he secured the third Masters 1000 crown of his career.

“It’s great, I’m really happy. As I always say, I don’t celebrate after the match but I’m really happy to win matches,” Medvedev, who now owns eight titles in total, said after the match as per the tournament’s official website.

“Before the tournament I was not in my best form, playing not so bad with zero finals this year. I was actually, how can we call it, crying to my wife, not crying, but just complaining, ‘Oh my God, I don’t have the level, I don’t even have one final, I’m playing so bad, bla bla bla…’

“So finally I’m the winner of Bercy, a tournament that I love, first title in France, first final in France – three Masters titles, just super happy and hopefully I can continue this style of game,” he added.

Medvedev joins countrymen Marat Safin, Nikolay Davydenko and Karen Khachanov on the Paris honour roll.

Source: IANS

