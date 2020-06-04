Meera Chopra opens up on being threatened by Jr NTR’s fans

Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra has become a target of abusive trolls after she unintentionally irked Telugu star Jr NTR’s fans.

On Tuesday, Meera conducted an interactive session where she was asked to give her views about Jr NTR.

“I don”t know him. I am not his fan,” Meera responded.

However, Meera’s response did not go down well with a section of social media users. They targeted her, abused her, trolled her and a few even gave her death threats.

@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! https://t.co/dsoRg0awQl — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Reacting to trolling, Meera said: “I conducted an ”Ask Meera” session on Twitter and a fan asked me about my favourite actor from the south film industry. I said, Mahesh Babu. Then somebody asked if I liked Junior NTR, and I said I don’t know him and I’m not a fan. That’s it. As soon as I said that, I was bombarded with abuses, murder threats, rape threats, character assassination and threats against my parents. Some morphed my face with porn actors. I’ve got close to 30,000 abusive tweets so far.”

Meera is extremely angry to see such disgusting behavior of netizens.

She added: “Is there no freedom of choice and expression left in today’s social media world? How can it be a crime to not be somebody’s fan? We can’t possibly love everybody.

“I’ve been tagged a whore, porn star, bitch and whatnot for just expressing my opinion on not being a Junior NTR fan! It’s unfortunate. I’ve been given threats of gang rape, wishes that my parents die of Covid-19. Is this a civilised society? I am angry, but not scared. I’ve been constantly talking about women issues and here I face one myself,” she said.

Meera has also filed a cyber complaint against the abusive trollers.

“I am already in talks with the cyber cell team. I’ve always advocated that women should fight for themselves and stand against what’s wrong. Then how can I not do anything about this! You cannot character assassinate a woman, give threats, and abuse her for sharing her choice. I have to raise my voice against such fan clubs. These are the kind of people who go out and commit rapes and murders.

“I feel sad for such stars who have such twisted fan base, is this what stardom is? I think a star should address such fan clubs and insist that they refrain from such hooliganism. But they don’t do that. Their fans are openly discussing gang rapes and murders and they also use their DPs, but stars just stay quiet,” Meera concluded.

Meera is best known for her role in the legal drama “Section 375”.

Source: IANS

