Meet 20-year-old Kevin who is world’s youngest billionaires

A 20-year-old German citizen Kevin David Lehmann is the world’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

He has received the stakes in the German drugstore chain dm (drogerie markt) from his father, Guenther Lehmann. In the Forbes world’s billionaire list, his rank is 1634.

As per the Forbes website, Dm, a leading drugstore chain headquartered in Karlsruhe city in Germany was founded by Goetz Werner in 1973. In 1974, Guenther invested in it.

The youngest billionaire in the world received the stake in 2017. Currently, the company has around 3700 stores.

World’s youngest woman billionaire 2021

A 24-year-old woman Alexandra Andresen, a Norway citizen, is the youngest woman billionaire in the world with a net worth of $1.1 billion. In the world’s billionaire list, her rank is 2311.

As per Forbes, Andresen and her sister Katharina received 42 percent each of the family-owned investment company named Ferd which runs hedge funds.

Youngest billionaire in India

In India, Binny Bansal, aged 39 years, is the youngest billionaire. He along with Sachin Bansal founded Flipkart in 2007.

However, in 2018, 77 percent of Flipkart was bought by Walmart. Currently, Bansal owns around 2 percent of Flipkart and a board seat.

Currently, his net worth is $1.4 billion.