Meet 3 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Divyanka Tripathi eliminated

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to air from next month i.e., July during the weekend slot on Colors TV. The show will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3.

Rohit Shetty wraps Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot

On Monday, show host Rohit Shetty announced the wrap of shoot schedule in Cape Town.

In an long note on Instagram he wrote, “A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds.”

“I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!” he concluded.

Top 3 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

While several television celebrities participated in the show, now we probably have the names of the top three contestants. According to latest updates, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Vaun Sood are the finalists of the show.

Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood (Instagram)

It is also being reported that Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi were the participants in the semi-finale where Divyanka and Arjun got eliminated.

KKK 11 participants

Several Indian celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh have taken part in this season and we cannot wait to see the episodes of the show.