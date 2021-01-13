Meet Afifa Maryam, first Muslim woman neurosurgeon in India

Hyderabad: Success comes to those who believe in hard work and perseverance. This proved true in the case of Maryam Afifa, who always aspired to be a doctor. She is all set to become the first Muslim female neurosurgeon in India.

Maryam had received her primary education in an Urdu medium school from Malagao and is a gold medalist in her 10th standard in Princess Durru Shevar Girls High School, Hyderabad.

With no looking back, Maryam’s dream to become a doctor escalated from then on. She attained state rank in intermediate with 97 per cent and then cracked the state-level medical entrance exam–EAMCET, securing 99th rank.

“White coat, stethoscope from the elevation from Miss. Afifa to Dr. Afifa Maryam was all that I always wished for. I worked hard for this,” she beams.

27-year-old Afifa who studied at Osmania Medical College is one of the youngest to hold the highest surgical degree in India.

Apart from holding the most-sought after degree, Maryam also excels in painting, calligraphy and is well versed with Islamic teachings.

“I am very proud of her,” Maryam’s mother says. A single parent and a well-learned Alema (Islamic teacher), Maryam’s mother is her biggest strength.