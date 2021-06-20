Meet artist Raj Jangid who is known for his portrait paintings of royal family members

Asif Ali Khan

Artist Raj Jangid Is a young highly talented exceptional Artist from Ratangarh , Chiru , Rajasthan, with astounding and remarkable skill and attention to finesse for detail , having a vast experience of 30 years.

He is well known for his portrait paintings of Royal Family members/ rulers of erstwhile Princely States of India, during his experience he has restored original portrait by renowned artist Raja Ravi Verma.

He has participated in several exhibitions and art shows and was conferred with several awards, was invited by several art institutes and Museum of fine Arts Department.

Her Royal Highness Maharaj Kumari Diya Kumari Ji Baiji Lal Sahiba.

She is the daughter of Maharaja Bhawani Singhji and Maharani Shri Padmini Devi Sahiba.



By Artist – Raj Kumar Jangid.

He uses colours extracted from flowers and medium of sand on jute.He says ” I Want To Show Beauty That Is There In Our Lands”.He has carved a niche for himself in the field of fine art.

I got connected to him virtually since about two years while interacting with North Indian Royal Groups on facebook, since then I have been in admiration for his speechless talent which he has been showcasing.

Maharao Raja Shri Raghubhir Singh Ji of Bundi.



By Artist – Raj Kumar Jangid

I am compiling here with some of his remarkable art forms with finest achieved details and intricacy.

All Photographs are captioned as specified by artist kindly go through them.

Asif Ali Khan can be contacted at https://www.facebook.com/asifakhan