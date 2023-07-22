Meet bottom 2 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: In Bigg Boss OTT 2, every contestant is leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the audience and leave a lasting impact securing their safe position in the show. However, amidst the relentless efforts, not everyone is able to strike that elusive chord with the viewers.

Some contestants are finding themselves grappling with the disappointment of receiving fewer votes, facing the harsh reality that winning hearts is an arduous feat that demands more than mere determination. Let’s have a look at the bottom two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 this week.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Bottom 2 Contestants

Nominated contestants for this week’s elimination round are — Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Yadav, Jad Hadid Falaq Naaz and Aashika Bhatia. According to latest voting trends results, bottom two contestants are Avinash and Falaq. These two participants are getting lesser votes compared to other nominated contestants. Check out the list below as voting trends.

Elvish Yadav Jiya Shankar Aashika Bhatia Avinash Sachdev Jad Hadid Falaq Naaz

Even in the popularity ranking list given by Bigg Boss Tak, Avinash and Falaq are in the bottom 2 positions.

