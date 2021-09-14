Meet Britney Spears’ lesser-known beau Sam Asghari from Iran

Los Angeles: The American pop star, Britney Spears and her longtime beau, Sam Asghari, are ready to tie the knot as the couple officially announced their engagement on Instagram on September 12 after dating for around five years. In her social media post, the 39-year-old star, who has been married twice before, showed off her large, diamond ring as she smiled standing next to her partner.

“I can’t f believe it,” she captioned the video in which Asghari can be heard asking: “Do you like it?”

Post a solid rough patch in her personal life Spears seems to finally have found solace. Following her recent legal victory in the conservatorship battle, after her father Jamie, the Hollywood star gushed about how her beau has remained by her side throughout these tough times.

Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about Sam Asghari

Who is Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari hails from Tehran in Iran and was born to parents Fatima Asghari and Mahmood ‘Mike’ Asghari. He migrated to the United States at the age of 12 and continued his schooling in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old is now a personal fitness trainer who runs ‘Asghari Fitness’ offering personalised training programs and customized meal plans to its members.

During his college days Asghari played his fair share of football aswell. He joined his high school’s football team and later participated in a football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Later he went on to play for the Los Angeles’s Moorpark College, revealed Sam in an interview with Men’s Health Magazine.

He even tried his hand at modelling after his sister had urged him to do so.

“I was a very masculine guy—I played football and was in the police academy,” Asghari told Men’s Health. “At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, ‘I will take you to this audition, just come with me,” said Sam in an interview.

Surfing through Asghari’s Instagram

Though Asghari prefers remaining a low profile mostly, he often indulges fans with drool-worthy photos of himself on Instagram. Take a look.

Match made in heaven!

Sam Asghari met his lady-love Britney Spears on the sets of her music video “Slumber Party” in 2016 and what ensued was a four year long relationship that lead to the engagement. Their official Instagram pages are a proof that they head-over-heels in love with each other. The two often put out workout videos together. Have a look at them.