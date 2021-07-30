Meet Dulquer Salmaan’s wife Amal Sufiya [Photos]

Mumbai: Actor Dulquer Salman has not only garned an extensive fan following in south, but is a household name across the country. Son of Mollywood megastar, Mammootty, Salmaan made his debut film, Second Show released in 2012. There is no looking back for the actor since then.

Apart from his professional, the heartthrob of millions is known for being a perfect family man. The OK Kanmani actor got married before entering the film industry.

Match made in heaven and fixed by parents

Dulquer had an arranged marriage to Amal Sufiya, who hails from North India, in 2011. The couple have a daughter together, born in May 2017.

Amal Sufiya, is an architect by profession and reportedly excels in the field of interior design. Reportedly, she was just 25-years-old when she married Dulquer.

Amal and Dulquer’s marriage has been an arranged one. According to reports, his mother, Sulfath gave the final approval for Amal Sufiya after meeting her at few social gatherings. Talking about Dulquer marrying early, his superstar father, Mammootty said in one of the interview that marriage at an early stage brings more stability in one’s life. The megastar also spoke that Dulquer was married early because he wanted to get into films and only with marriage will he be able to focus on his career.

Dulquer, Amal’s fairytale love story

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2020, the Kaarwaan actor opened up about how he met his wife for the first time and how their families agreed for their marriage.

He said, “After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine.”

“Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her. I mustered up the courage to ask her out on a coffee date. I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage,” he said.

Dulquer Salmaan – Amal Sufiya’s dreamy pics

And, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya undoubtedly are one of the stylish and power couples in the Malayalam film industry. Their every picture speaks volume about their fairytale love, togetherness and royalty. They never fail to set major couple goals. Take a look at their dreamy pictures which we picked from Instagram.



