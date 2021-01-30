Meet grandson of Nelson Mandela who embraced Islam in 2015

Cape Town: Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela had embraced Islam in 2015, a couple of months before marrying Raabia Clarke in an Islamic Center in Cape Town.

Mandla was 42-year-old in 2016 when he married Raabia. It was his fourth marriage.

His decision of embracing Islam was criticized by the Congress of Traditional Leaders in South Africa.

They thought that Mandla who inherited his position as chief of Mvezo in the AbaThembu clan from his grandfather would not be able to uphold Xhosa traditions.

Background of Mandla Mandela

Mandla Mandela who was born on June 21, 1974 holds the bachelor’s degree in Politics from Rhodes University.

He served the country by becoming a member of the Parliament in 2009.