Meet Hafiza Soha who secured first rank in SNDT University’s B.Sc exam, bagged 5 medals

Mumbai: A girl student Soha Moazzam Armar of Anjuman-I-Islam’s Begum Jamila Haji Abdul Haq College of Home Science has topped B.Sc. home science with the first rank in SNDT Women’s University. Soha obtained five medals including two gold with her excellent academic performance.

After topping the University, Soha, a Hafiza of Quran, has taken admission in M.Sc. in Mumbai University’s Nirmala Niketan for Food Processing and Preservation Technology.

Primary education

Soha completed her primary education at International English School, Dockyard Road, Mumbai. During her primary education, she started memorizing the Holy Quran and by the time she was in Sixth grade, she completed the memorization of the Quran. She obtained 88 % in her SSC and 77% in her Higher Secondary (12th).

During her education, Soha regularly participated in various extracurricular activities.

Family background

Soha’s family hails from the coastal area of Karnataka. Her father is a businessman and her mother a housewife. Both her parents are highly educated.

Due to her interest in “Deen”, Soha had memorized Quran in her childhood. Soha champions education for girls. “Education for girls today is essential. Getting religious teaching along with the school education is absolutely necessary to preserve our religious identity, values, and culture,” says Soha.