Meet Iram Meher; Telangana’s Intermediate 1st year topper

Hyderabad: Iram Meher, is a first-year intermediate student who topped in the state by scoring all A’s in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Iram Meher Khaja Sahkeeluddin is a student at the St. Joseph’s Junior College in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki Branch. Meher’s first-year tests resulted in a 467 out of 470.

She received 75 out of 75 in maths scoring an A grade and the same in maths scoring a B, 60 out of 60 in physics, the same in chemistry, and 98 and 99 out of 100 in English and Arabic languages.

The TSBIE Intermediate First and Second Year Results 2022 were released at a press conference hosted by the Telangana State Education Board at 11 AM, on Tuesday. 63.32 percent of the overall number of students who took the TS Inter examinations in 2022 passed and were promoted from the first year, while 67.16 percent passed the second year.

Girls once again outperformed males in the Telangana Intermediate examinations, according to the board’s website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, where students can also view their scorecards and TSBIE IPE scores memo.