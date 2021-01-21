Meet Jessica who is likely to become first woman to land on moon

first woman to land on moon
Washington: Dr Jessica Meir, a Brown University graduate is likely to become the first woman to land on moon. Currently, she is undergoing training for the Artemis moon landing program, IB Times reported.

It is also reported that 17 other NASA astronauts are undergoing training for the program.

Although, her name for the mission has not been finalized, she is very excited for the program.

Artemis missions

Talking to media person, Meir said that first, Artemis I mission will send rocket and spacecraft without human then Artemis II mission will be given a green signal.

Experts believe that the mission will play a major role as it may determine the success of future trips to Mars.

First person to land on moon

NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong was the first person to land on moon on July 20, 1969. He along with Mike Collins and Buzz Aldrin had flown on the Apollo 11 mission

As per NASA’s website, Armstrong and Aldrin walked around for three hours while Collins stayed in orbit around the natural satellite of the earth.

It is also said that they not only hoisted the flag of the US on the moon but also left signatures on the planet.

Soon, either Meir or someone will become the first woman to land on moon.

