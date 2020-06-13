Meet Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra who won IWMF award

Kashmir: Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra won Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award 2020 by International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF).

Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra

Zahra who was born in the Old City of Srinagar had seen clashes in the State. She had joined the profession of photojournalism against the wish of her family.

Photos taken by her appeared on many media platforms including The Caravan, The Washington Post, TRT World, Al Jazeera, The New Humanitarian, Religion Unplugged.

Booked under UAPA

Earlier, she was booked by Jammu and Kashmir police under stringent law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for “uploading anti-national” posts on the social media.

IWF

IWF which was found in 1990 is located in Washington DC. It supports women in media profession.

The organization stands for the freedom of press internationally.

The Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award was launched to honour IWMF Courage in Journalism Award winner Anja Niedringhaus who was killed in Afghanistan.

