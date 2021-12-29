Meet Kashmir’s Mudasir Dar who created world’s tiniest painting of Kaaba

A 26-year-old Kashmiri artist Mudasir Rehman Dar has created the world’s smallest painting of Kabah Shareef on a leaf, a ring, and a pencil lead.

Dar is a known figure in Kashmir for his creative abstracts art, paintings, modern art, contemporary art, sketching, landscape, Islamic art, calligraphy, social art, and other portraits.

For his artwork, Dar has gotten a place in the Asian book and Indian Book of Records for making the world’s smallest painting. A resident of Kulpora village in Kulgam district, Dar is the first creator from Kashmir to secure a place in the records.

After winning several awards at the state and district levels, Mudasir wanted to showcase his work at an even larger platform.

Dar is a self-thought artist and has been drawn to art and aesthetics since his childhood.

“My art always gives a social message. I used to make paintings with different messages and tried to focus on social evils like drug addiction, child labour, and other social injustices in my work,” Mudasir said.

Dar further added that getting an entry in Asian and Indian books of records is an acknowledgement of one’s work which makes a person happy. However, the real happiness will be when an individual gets a platform to showcase his art, he said.

Mudasir Rehman Dar expressed that Kashmiri youth are gifted but they lack the necessary platforms to prove it. As such, Dar said that it is necessary that the government solve the issue.