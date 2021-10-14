Meet Lucky Ali’s beautiful daughter Sara Ali [Photos]

Mumbai: We hardly get to see singer Lucky Ali these days. He isn’t much active on social media as well as he prefers to keep a low profile. But thanks to his close friend and actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi who keeps treating his fans with new pictures and updates on her Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared a set photos of his daughter Sara Ali on her photo-sharing app.

In pictures which have been doing rounds on social media now, Sara can be seen posing for the camera wearing a light blue coloured sleeves top. One of the photos also features Sara holding Nafisa’s pet pooch Coco. As she shared the photos, Nafisa wrote, “This is Sara Ali (my friend Lucky Ali’s 2nd daughter) our LuckyStar … .#goa#goadiaries.”

Scores of fans chimmed to the comments section and wrote that she looked gorgeous.

One fan commented, “Oohhh Sanaaaam! So beautiful!” While another one said, “She is so pretty Masha Allah.” One also asked, “Mashallah Soo pretty Does she sing???” “Granddaughter of Mehmood sahib,” a third fan informed everyone. While one fan playfully said, “Surprising that you have put more pics of her, than she has on her own handle.”

For the unversed, Sara is singer’s daughter with his second wife Inaya. Lucky Ali first got married in 1996, to Meaghan Jane McCleary. The couple had two children, a son Ta’awwuz and daughter, Tasmia. In 2000, Lucky got married to Anahita (Inaya) and the couple welcomed Raiyan and Sara.

Lucky then met former Miss England, Kate Elizabeth Hallam and married her in 2010. They are parents to their son Dani.

Lucky’s bond with Sara, Raiyan

The iconic singer shares a very great bond with all his children and his Instagram proves the fact. Check out some of the pictures below:

More about Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali’s magical and unconventional husky voice was a part of every 90’s kid. He had risen to fame with ‘O Sanam’ from his first album ‘Sunoh’. He then worked on various songs including ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ song ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Hairat’ from Priyanka Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Anjaana Anjaani’.

Lucky had also worked in the movie ‘Sur’ which had his songs, including the hit ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’. He has won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist.