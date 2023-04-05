Meet Mohammed Jameel, first Indian American Muslim elected to Long Grove Village Board

Dr. Mohammed Jameel who hails from Telangana has become the First Indian American Muslim elected to the Long Grove Village Board.

Speaking on this occasion in winning celebrations in Long Grove he thanked the voters of Long Grove who has voted for him and urged the community to increase participation in civic activities and build a strong community which thereby can lead to more participative and inclusive participation in all levels of Government. Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim was the Chief Guest and congratulated him.

Dr Jameel is very active in Local politics heads the Americans Democratic Forum and has supported in the win of first Indian Muslim woman Nabeela Syed as state representative in the State of Illinois. He is also very active in all spheres of engagement socially and politically in India as chairman of the Indian Americans forum.

He belongs to Warangal, India, and graduated from Deccan medical college. Many eminent personalities both from India and the USA congratulated him on his success prominent amongst them is the president of DAANA Moizuddin. Alumni association from his school Y Sunitha, Inner wheel president Dr Ashish Chauhan MD, Tarun Joshi IPS, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Managing Editor of Siasat, Padmaja Shaw former professor of communications OU, and from US Dr Rehan Khan ISPJ Washington, Holly Kim Lake county Treasurer, CK Schmidt chief Ela democrat, Roy Manthena Dalit activist Newyork, Irshad khan ex-chairman CIOGC congratulated him on been elected and wished him all success.