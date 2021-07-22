Meet Mohammed Manazir Hassan who became Hafiz at the age of 6 years

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 22nd July 2021 1:28 pm IST
Hafiz
Mohammed Manazir Hassan Shoupa (center)

Bhatkal: In a feat of sort, a six year old Mohammed Manazir Hassan Shoupa of Bhatkal has memorized the whole Quran by heart. According to reports, the young child took the help of his maternal grandmother hafiza Tahira Aapa, who herself is a Hafiza, in memorizing the Holy Quran.

A modest celebration was arranged on the occasion in the home of the young Hafiz. Speaking on the occasion the renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Ilyas Jakti Bhatkali Nadavi described this feat as an open miracle in the history of Bhatkal.

There were instances in the past of the people who memorized the whole Quran by heart in a short span of time, but it is the first time a boy as young as six achieved this feat and surprised everyone.

