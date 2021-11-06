Meet Mohammed Zeya Belal — the NEET topper from Bihar

Mohammed Zeya Belal, a 17-year-old from Bihar, topped the list of candidates from his city who cleared The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He scored 715 from 720 and holds the 19th rank all over India.

Belal holds the third All India Rank in the OBC category and had also cracked Joint Entrance Examination (JEE, Advanced) while he prepared for NEET. He, however, He, however, aspires to be a cardiologist after completing his MMBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Belal has been trained under Rahmani 30, an educational movement, and was all praise for the institution. In his conversation with Twocirlces.net, he credited his success to Rahmani 30. and said “The environment for self-study and group discussions is its hallmark. The group discussion is a big help in doubt clearing,”. He also thanked his mentor at the movement, Atul for his support. “I want to thank Atul sir for his continuous support. He is an academic chief there and keeps away from any limelight,” he said.

Belal hails from Pandaul, a remote village in the Madhubani district of Bihar, around 180 kilometers north of the capital Patna. He passed his grade 10 from S.K.High School, with 90 percent, and grade 12 with 86.2 percent.

Belal, who turns 18 on November 28 this year, was just 7 years old when his father Mohammad Masud Alam Ansari, a Physics teacher died. He is the youngest of three brothers. “Despite the absence of our father, I didn’t have to force Bilal to study. He would always do it on his own,” his elder brother was quoted by Twocirlces.net. His mother Ruhi Khatoon is a housemaker.

He scored 99.9969565 percentile in Physics, 99.9942368 percentile in Chemistry, and 99.9987049 percentile in Biology.

The NEET exam was held on September 12 and close to 16 lakh students had appeared for it. The results of the exam were released on November 1.

Mrinal Kutteri, a resident of Hyderabad topped the NEET exam by securing a perfect 720.

Mrinal has got 100 per cent marks and secured all India rank No 1, followed by Tanmay Gupta from Delhi who secured second position, and Karthika Nair at third place. Karthika is also top among female candidates.