Meet Nadeem Rahman who develops low-cost coronavirus testing kit

Noida: Nadeem Rahman, a biochemist and his team developed low-cost coronavirus testing kits that give results within 15 minutes.

Talking to Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Rahman said that he and his team have developed an anti-body based COVID-19 testing kit that cost somewhere between Rs. 500 and 600.

He further said that the aim of the team was to develop a kit that can give results in minutes and it should be cost-effective.

Motivation behind developing kit

When asked about the motivation behind developing the kit, Rahman said that his laboratory, Nu Life realized that a cost-effective COVID-19 testing kit is the need of the hour.

During the interview, Rahman highlighted the support he received from the UP Govt. and ICMR.

Production capacity

Replying to the question on the production capacity of the lab, Rahman said that his team can make around 1 lakh kits per day.

