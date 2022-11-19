Meet ‘NEW Shehnaaz Gill’ of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Bigg Boss house is known for its fights and controversies. Recently we witnessed a huge fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot in the house. The brawl got ugly and things turned physical as Stan ran towards Shalin to hit him with a vase. What grabbed fans eyeballs was ‘New Shehnaaz Gill in the house’. Viewers have been trolling Sumbul Touqeer Khan for ‘copying’ Shehnaaz.

During the physical fight between Stan and Shalin, Sumbul Touqeer grabbed the latter tightly and said ‘I won’t let you go near Stan’. A photo of the same is circulating on social media and it reminded of Siddharth and Shehnaaz’s adorable moment from Bigg Boss 13. Everyone compared this scenario with Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai’s chai fight where Shehnaaz was holding Sid as he got very hyper.

‘SidNaaz’ fans started on Twitter trolling Sumbul and Shalin calling them as ‘sasti copy of Shehnaaz & Sidharth’. Check out the tweets below.

Sumbul khud ko shehnaaz and shalin ko sidharth samjh ke biggboss ke ghar me aai hai.. — sidnaaz.for.life (@sidnaazforlife4) November 18, 2022

maybe sumbul and Chicken are looking creepy 😭 But it doesn't mean that Sumbul/they were copying SidNaaz https://t.co/MG4J25CEVd — fًa. (@noturcupoftih) November 18, 2022

Mtlb kuch bhi? Bhai sidnaaz jo to tha na wo pure tha agr unki acting bhi kroge na to pichwade k bal giroge #bb13 k trp king or queen the or sabse badi baat FAKE TO BILKUL BHI NHI THE😏#SidharthShukla #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz #BiggBoss16 #biggboss13 #ShalinBhanot #Sumbul pic.twitter.com/tZwBZpASBs — shukla ji 😈 (@my_sidnaaz) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot on Friday announced that he would make a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 post his fight with MC Stan. He also agreed to pay penalty for doing the same.

Speaking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, their chemistry in Bigg Boss 13 was loved by millions. Though they never officially announced their relationship, it was almost confirmed by their friends that the couple was dating. Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021.