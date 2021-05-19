Meet puncture shop owner Riyaz Ahmed who distributed free oxygen cylinders

Bhopal: Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several people tried to indulge in the black marketing of the oxygen cylinder which is essential in the fight against the disease when the oxygen level of the patient drops. However, there are also some people who selflessly tried to help COVID-19 patients in one or the another way. Riyaz Ahmed of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh is one among them.

Riyaz Ahmed who depends on his puncture shop helped COVID-19 patients by distributing over 70 oxygen cylinders for free. He has bought these cylinders from his savings and set an example for everyone.

Talking to the media person, Riyaz said that he had taken the decision to provide oxygen cylinders for free after seeing the COVID-19 situation in India.