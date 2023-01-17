Meet Rizwana, a mother of four who delivers items on foot

Lucknow: A burqa-clad woman, who simply goes by the name Rizwana, is the newest sensation on social media as she delivers disposable goods in Swiggy delivery bag on foot.

According to sources, the woman comes from a poor family and lives in a one-room house in the Janata Nagri Colony on Jagatnarayan Road in Lucknow.

However, she doesn’t work for Swiggy, the online food delivery chain and simply bought the bag, with the brand name, for delivering disposable goods.

She said her bag was torn because of which she decided to purchase the Swiggy bag.

“I sell disposable cutlery, visiting door-to-door and local shops. I used to carry the items in a bag which got damaged. Then I purchased this ‘Swiggy’ bag for Rs 50,” Rizwana told ANI.

Her husband, who used to drive a rickshaw, left her three years ago. Rizwana is a mother of four and had her eldest daughter married two years ago.

Now, Rizwana has the sole responsibility to earn a living for herself and three other children — Bushra (19 years), Nashra (7 years), and son Mohammad Yasin.

Speaking to ANI, Rizwana said it was very important for her to work as she wants her children to study.

“I recently got my younger daughter admitted to a school, and will get my son admitted next year. Along with the delivery work, I also work as a domestic help in a bid to make more earnings. I walk about 6-7 kilometers, but my total savings at the end of any given day at work is only about Rs 60-70,” she said.