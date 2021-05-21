Meet Salman Khan’s body double, Parvez Kazi [PHOTOS]

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi is taking internet by storm ever since his picture with superstar from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai went viral.

‘A body double is a person who works in the movie or television production industry. Body doubles are models that act in scenes that actors or actresses do not want to do.’

Recently Parvez shared a photo with Bhaijaan on his social media accounts and sent the Internet into a meltdown. Netizens cannot stop talking about Salman Khan and Parvez Kazi’s uncanny resemblance in the photo.

Parvez Kazi captioned the photo, ‘With Bhaijaan on Radhe set, #bodydouble.’ He also took to his Instagram handle to express his love for the actor and penned a heartfelt note which read, ‘After Allah the man who made me stable in life love u sir’ and dropped a heart emoji.

In no time, the picture went viral on social media and many fans chimmed to the comment section and showered their love upon the duo

We surfed through Parvez’s social media which is full of his pictures with Salman Khan. Some of them show him on film set with Salman while other solo pictures bear a close resemblance with Salman. Take a look at some of his pictures from his social media handle.

More about Parvez Kazi

Parvez is also a model and an actor. He has worked as Salman Khan’s body double in action films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3 and Race 3, and also in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat, among others.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan currently stars in the recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has Tiger 3 and Antim in his pipeline.