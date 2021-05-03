Meet Sana Makbul, participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Mumbai: One of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to go on floors soon. Hosted by Bollywood’s ace director Rohit Shetty, KKK sees the participation of various popular celebrities to perform dangerous stunts. The makers have already finalized the contestants. After Rahul Vaidya now another actress Sana Makbul has confirmed the news of being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Who is Sana Makbul?

Born as Sana Khan, Sana Makbul is a television actress who is best known for her performance in Sanaya Irani’s romantic drama series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

She began her career in modeling and went on to appear in advertisements and TV shows. She appeared in the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva in 2009. She then appeared in the teen musical series Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De. She was next part of the second season of the TV serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai. She subsequently participated in Femina Miss India and won the title Femina Miss Beautiful Smile 2012.

She made her feature film debut in Tollywood with Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya in 2014. She changed her screen name from Sana Khan to Sana Makbul after her movie debut.

Confirming about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi to Pinkvilla, Sana Makbul said, “Yes, the cat is finally out of the bag, and it’s true that I am doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have always been a fan of the adventurous thrills Khatron Ke Khiladi has to offer. Though I can’t talk about it much right now all I can say is that I am extremely excited to be a part of the show.”

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram below.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, apart from Sana and Rahul, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya, and others are said to be participating in the show. According to reports, the contestants are all set to fly to Cape Town on May 6 for the shoot.

List of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Divyanka Tripathi Eijaz Khan Rahul Vaidya Arjun Bijlani Nikki Tamboli Saurabh Raj Jain Varun Sood Urvashi Dholakia Mohit Malik Aastha Gill Shefali Jariwala

Launched in India in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have each hosted the show in the pas