Meet Shahnawaz who sold SUV to provide oxygen to needy COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: A Mumbai man Shahnawaz Shaikh who had sold his SUV during the first wave of COVID-19 last year to help the patients by providing free oxygen received praises from various sections of the society. His initiative is helping the patient even in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaikh who runs Unity and Dignity Foundation became hero in Malad. Many persons including Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen praised him and his team and termed them real heroes.

People like Mr.Shahnawaz Sheikh and his team are the real heroes. Lots of Respects and 👏👏👏 #covidheroes pic.twitter.com/G8GG37EdBh — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 22, 2021

Another IFS officer wrote, “Kudos to Shahnawaz Sheikh who is helping #COVID19 patients with oxygen cylinders”

Kudos to Shahnawaz Sheikh who is helping #COVID19 patients with oxygen cylinders#service pic.twitter.com/33eNBJSbzi — Sitanshu Pandey IFS (@IfsSitanshu) April 22, 2021

Talking to NDTV, he said that last year, they provided oxygen to 5-6 thousand persons. At present, due to shortage of oxygen in the city, they are getting 500-600 calls daily, he added.

He started this service last year after realizing that the timely oxygen support would have saved his friend’s cousin who died of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 67,013 new coronavirus cases, slightly less than the day before, taking its case tally to 40,94,840. As many as 568 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 62,479, said a health department official.

The state capital Mumbai recorded 7,367 new cases and 75 fatalities, taking its case tally to 6,09,080 and death toll to 12,583.