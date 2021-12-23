Meet Sheikh Saleema, Telangana’s first Muslim woman IPS officer

Hyderabad: Sheikh Saleema is Telangana’s first Muslim woman non-cadre IPS officer after she was promoted by the Union Ministry on Tuesday. She is currently posted as the additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Rachakonda.

Saleema was promoted alongside 20 other police officials, to fill up 23 substantive vacancies in the Telangana Cadre. The total number of IPS officers in the state has gone up to 110.

She is the daughter of a retired sub inspector of police Lal Bahadur and Yakubi, from Komatlagudem village in Chintakani Mandal, Khammam.

Saleema completed her post graduate in bio technology from Kakatiya University and was selected as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Kagaznagar, Adilabad in 2007. She has also served as the vice-principal of Police Training College of Amberpet and additional commissioner of administration in Madhapur.

Saleema belongs to an educated family and has three younger siblings- two sisters, Zareena and Munni and a brother, Qasim.

Zareena recently cleared her Group-1 mains from Andhra Pradesh and is scheduled to be interviewed for government services, whereas Munni is a motor Vehicle Inspector at Khairatabad, RTO. Her brother Qasim is a doctor at Care Hospitals in Hyderabad and her spouse works for the software industry.