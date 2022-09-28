Meet Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Bigg Boss 16 contestant [Photos]

Mumbai: Superstar and host Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 16 in a press event on Tuesday night. The show is all set for its grand premiere on October 1. Bigg Boss sees the participation of several popular celebrities from the entertainment industry and it seems like the makers have already finalized the contestants for this season.

On Tuesday, Salman introduced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 singer Abdu Rozik. Another confirmed contestant is Sumbul Touqeer Khan who has been constantly trending on Twitter ever since her popped up on internet. Read on to know more about her.

Who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan?

Sumbul is a television actress who is known for her role in popular Hindi soap ‘Imlie’. She has also appeared in the Ayushmann Khuranna starrer Bollywood film Article 15, followed by the couple of other serials Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Chandragupta Maurya.

Sumbul has 374K followers on Instagram and we surfed through her account to compile her best photos. Check them out below.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

Other confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 include — Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Gori Nagori, among others.