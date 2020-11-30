Meet tailor’s ‘dwarf’ daughters Zubaida, Humaira who cleared NEET

Mumbai: Zubaida (23) and Humaira (22), daughters of a tailor who cleared NEET this year have secured MBBS seats. Humaira got admission into Topiwala Nair Medical College, Mumbai whereas, Zubaida secured an MBBS seat in Government Medical College, Jalgaon.

The girls who hail from Nagpada, Mumbai, were neglected by many because of their heights. The height of Zubaida is 3.5 feet whereas, Humaira is 3.9 feet tall.

After clearing NEET, the two girls became celebrities of the area.

How dream got revived?

As per the Times of India report, earlier, the girls had abandoned their dream to become doctors and completed graduation from the nearby college. Their dream was revived only after they met Ashfaque Moosa of Khidmat Charitable Trust.

One day, the girls went to a nearby dispensary to get medicines for their grandmother. There, the girls met Ashfaque.

When Ashfaque asked the girls about their education, they revealed that they have abandoned the dream to become doctors and completed graduation.

Upon knowing it, Ashfaque who help arrange scholarships for deserving students encouraged the girls to write the NEET exam.

Later, the girls visited a coaching institute located in Ghatkopar. The institute gave them a 60 percent concession in the fees.

Struggle

With the aim of clearing NEET exam, daily, the girls used to travel in local trains from Byculla to Ghatkopar and back.

Recalling their efforts and interest in clearing the exam, the mother of the girl, Rukhsar said that she used to remind them about the lunch and dinner.

Talking about their heights, Rukhsar said that the girls stopped growing after the age of 5 years. The doctor had said that the treatment will cost more than 11 lakh.

Now, Rukhsar wants her daughters to stand on their feet.