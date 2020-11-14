Meet the first non-Muslim who topped entrance test for Islamic Studies at CUK

14th November 2020
Shubham Yadav
Image courtesy: The Print

Srinagar: A 21-year-old youth, Shubham Yadav became the first non-Muslim and non-Kashmiri to top the entrance exam for admission into the Master’s course in Islamic Studies at Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

After the announcement of the result, Yadav who hails from Rajasthan said that he became curious about Islam after seeing Islamaphobia across the world. He also stressed that it is important for people to understand each other’s religions.

Yadav wants to become Civil Servant

Yadav who wants to become a civil servant said that in the future, the administration will need people who understand religions better.

Apart from this exam, he had appeared in various entrance tests.

Although he had written many examinations, he wanted to pursue law at Delhi University (DU). The result of the entrance exam for the University’s law course is scheduled to be released on 18th November.

Study plan

Speaking about his study plan, he said that if he fails to clear the entrance exam of DU, he would pursue the Religious and Study of Islam at CUK.

In future, he wants to appear for civil service examination.

Earlier, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, head of CUK religious studies department had called Yadav to congratulate him.

Sharing his views, Marazi said that it is a positive sign because students are willing to learn about other religions.

