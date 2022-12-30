Meet the Highest Paid Tollywood actor, actress of 2022

Hyderabad: In recent years, South Indian cinema, especially Tollywood has gained huge attention and praise both within India and globally. It boasts of producing some of the massive hit and most expensive movies like Baahubali, KGF, and RRR. Credits for skyrocketed popularity of Tollywood goes to it bunch of talented actors who consistently draw large audiences to theaters. Overall, the South industry has made a significant impact in the world of cinema and continues to do so with its top-quality productions.

Considering all this factors, stars charge huge as their remuneration. But only a few get the tag of being the highest paid actors and actresses in the industry. As the year 2022 is coming to close, let’s take a look at the highest paid Tollywood actress and actor of this year.

Prabhas

In terms of pan-India popularity, Prabhas leads the current generation of heroes. With Baahubali, the star has acquired a massive global following. The Rebel Star is currently working on three pan-India projects at the same time. Adi Purush, Salar and Project K. According to reports, Prabhas has signed Project K for Rs 150 crores, becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. For Adipurush and Salaar, he is reportedy charging Rs 100cr.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of Tollywood, who has worked in the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries, is currently the highest paid South Indian actress. The actress is now very focused on her career, as she is making lady-oriented films that have gained a lot of public attention. The actress previously demanded a fee of Rs 5-7 crores per film. She has now reportedly hiked her remuneration scale to Rs 10 crores per project.