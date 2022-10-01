Meet the man who converts old bikes into electronic vehicles

An engineer from Hyderabad, Maaz Ahmed Khan converts old bikes into electronic vehicles. He has his own start-up company Torq Electric.

Maaz told Siasat.com that initially, he wanted to convert auto-rikshaws into electric autos. “Then it hit my mind, what will happen to the old vehicles once everyone shifts to newer electronic vehicles,” he added.

“We decided to convert old bikes into fully electronic bikes and thus began the journey of Torq electric,” Maaz added.

In the future, the founder of Torq Electric said that he is also planning to work on three-wheelers and when it is legalised, he will also work on four-wheelers.