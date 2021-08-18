Meet the MBA graduate behind famous ‘Ram ki Bandi’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: If you are an ardent dosa lover, and you happen to live in this city, you must have definitely heard of ‘Ram ki Bandi’ at Nampally. But do you know the extraordinary story behind this stall which is now a brand?

‘Ram ki Bandi’ was founded in 1989 by a man named Lakshman Rao Shinde. His son Ram Kumar Shinde who now took over his father’s business is a 40-year-old, a MBA graduate and began his journey in 1989 as an eight-year-old accompanying his father with the cart. While his father was making and serving idlis and dosas parked at various locations, Ram looked upon this with fascination.

The father and son duo open their stall at 3 am to serve hungry office-goers in the night who would go home until 8 a.m.

Despite being in a state of financial crisis, Lakshman Rao worked hard to save money and educate his son. At first, he started by preparing plain dosa and idli, and served them with sambar and chutney.

His father worked hard in times of financial crisis to prepare Ram to study for an MBA.

He holds an MBA as well as experience in closely monitoring his father’s business over the years. Ram was in a dilemma as to whether he should take yp a job with a monthly salary of 20,000 rupees and an air-conditioned office or go ahead with his father’s business.

Following his father’s footsteps, he decided to continue the business. Ram took over in 2011, and began following the same routine as his father.

This was the first dosa point to bring several types of dosa and is famous for their pizza version of dosas.

Customers arrive in their elegant BMW and Audi cars, but patiently wait for their orders, most of which cost less than 100 rupees.

The regular dosa priced at around 50 rupees, while the other varieties of dosa priced at over 100 rupees and the pizza dosa, priced at 150 rupees, which sells like hot cakes.

Ram opened the full-fledged restaurant called Ram’s Dosa House in March, 2015 at Jubilee hills near KBR park and got a great response. Not just the common people but many VIPs and Telugu actors visit this place with their families too.