Meet the second finalist of Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: With each passing day, Umar Riaz is turning out to be one of the strongest contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. He is winning hearts with his good behaviour inside the house and is also being loved by all for being loyal to his friends and taking a stand for right reasons.

Umar is managing to secure top 1 position in various polls conducted on social media. In popularity and favourit contestant polls by Bigg Boss Tak and The Real Khabri, Umar got first rank followed by Pratik Sehajpal in two consecutive weeks. This means he and his game is being loved by the audience who are even rooting for him to win the coveted trophy.

Considering all this, loyal viewers of the show are now speculating that Umar Riaz will become the second finalist of Bigg Boss 15 soon. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, became the first finalist of the show by winning Ticket To Finale task last week.

However, only time will say whether Umar will make it to the finale or not. Loyal viewers are strongly saying that he will reach top 3. Let’s wait and watch how tables turn inside Bigg Boss 15.

