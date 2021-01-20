Meet this Chinese man with world’s ‘fastest hands’

By IANS|   Updated: 20th January 2021 5:35 pm IST
Meet this Chinese man with world's 'fastest hands'

Beijing, Jan 20 : Xia Yan (29) from Xi’an, the capital city of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, is keen on time challenges.

Xia currently holds eight Guinness World Records for his mind-blowing speed skills, including one for taking the shortest time to type the alphabet on a touchscreen smartphone, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite his success, the Xi’an resident says he wants to attempt even more world records.

Xia has made a career out of his hobby, setting up a training institution with more than 3,000 students.

In recent years, he’s also provided free courses to students in primary and middle schools in Xi’an, as well as remote mountainous areas of the neighbouring Sichuan Province.

READ:  Playing in I-League is next level for us: Nepal's Kiran Limbu

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 20th January 2021 5:35 pm IST
Back to top button