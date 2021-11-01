Meet two NEW contestants of Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: With surprise eliminations and additions, Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting with each passing day. Four contestants Akasa Singh, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht — have been eliminated so far. The Salman Khan-hosted show welcomed Rajiv Adatia as a wild card entry last week. This week two new participants will be seen entering the house.

Going by the social media buzz and a few reports which are surfacing online, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat are expected to join BB 15 this week.

Can't wait..❤️

Finally the live wire is coming..🔥

The OTT trio will be happy to see their friend..❤️

Let the madness begin..🔥#NehaBhasin #BB15 pic.twitter.com/uKj49gKNm4 — Free bird (@Freebird0987) October 31, 2021

Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin in Bigg Boss 15

Raqesh will reunite with his lady love Shamita Shetty, whom he has been rooting for ever since the season started. Fondly known as ‘ShaRa’, their fans are eagerly waiting to watch the duo together once again inside Bigg Boss house.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat (Twitter)

On the other hand, Neha Bhasin, who shared a great equation with Pratik Sehajpal and even Shamita, is all set to make the show more interesting with her entry. It is also to be noted that Pratik and Neha’s closeness grabbed a lot of eyeballs during BB OTT.

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal (Twitter)

However, we do not know if this is true but surely there is a lot of talk on Twitter. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below.