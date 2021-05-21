Meet Zulfiqar Khan, new COO of Balaji Telefilms

Mumbai: Television production company Balaji Telefilms has roped in Zulfiqar Khan as a new group chief operating officer. Khan replaced Nachiket Pantvaidya, who has now joined as managing director at Asianet News Media and Entertainment (AMEL).

Commenting on the appointment, Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms issued an official statement, in which she said, “We are ecstatic to welcome Zulfiqar aboard. His rich experience is sure to take Balaji Telefilms Ltd. to newer heights. Zulfiqar will be a driving factor for Balaji’s vision of shaping and defining its leadership in the ever-evolving entertainment sector.”

Balaji Telefilms MD Shobha Kapoor stated, “We have great expectations from Zulfiqar. I am sure his robust experience coupled with Balaji Telefilms Ltd.’s proven business excellence across production and distribution capabilities will create significant value for us.”

More about Zulfiqar Khan

Zulfiqar Khan began his career in1999. In his nearly two decades of career, he worked with various companies like HOOQ India, EROS Now, Star TV, to name a few. His last stint was a managaing director role with HOOQ, which was a Singaporean video on demand streaming service. He is also winner of NewsCorp global excellence award.

Zulfiqar Khan who comes with nearly 20 years of rich experience in broadcast & digital media said, “I am excited to be working with Ekta and to take on this challenging journey at Balaji Telefilms Ltd. That is a pioneer in content creation across platforms as well as one of the top digital entertainment platforms in the country.”

He further added, “I am looking forward to a remarkable journey with the organization as we chart a successful growth story for the brand across verticals, in the coming years.”