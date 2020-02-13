Meeting underway between Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

A+ A-

New Delhi: A meeting between BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is underway here on Thursday, following party’s drubbing in the Delhi Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Manoj Tiwari had met newly-elected MLAs at the party office.

The newly-elected BJP legislators included Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur).

The ruling AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015’s tally of three seats. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take oath for the third straight time at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.