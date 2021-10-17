Mega-blood donation camp organized by Sakina Foundation

Hyderabad: A mega blood donation camp was organized in the Golconda police station limits at Tolichowki on Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. It was organized by the Sakina foundation at M F Garden function hall. Over 1200 people had donated blood at the camp.

K Chandrashekar Reddy, station house officer of Golconda police station said that it is important for everyone to step forward and participate in the blood donation camp, that was organized for thalassemia patients. Thalassemia is a blood disorder where the patient requires blood every 15 days.

The inspector of police stated that those who donate blood will be counted amongst life savers. The police congratulated Md Asif Hussain Sohail, the founder and chairman of Sakina foundation for organizing this and encouraged them to do more social service.

The event was organized in association with hospitals, blood banks, and several NGOs from the city. The event was attended by over 1200 plus people, Sakina foundation said.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, founder of Sakina Foundation, said the that the health and welfare of children is very close to his heart. “Every life is precious. It is the human duty of our community to come forward and support such noble causes,” he further stated, and thanked all the donors who came forward and donated blood.