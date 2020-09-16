Mega dairy farm to be set up in Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that the state government would establish a mega-dairy farm at the outskirts of the city in Maheshwaram, of worth Rs 445 crore. The Minister was responding to a question posed at him on the promotion of the dairy industry in the State by the government during the question hour.

The land has already been acquired on lease for the 445 crore-mega dairy farm at Ravirala in Maheshwaram, the Minister said, adding that it would become a model for other states in the country.

The Minister said that the state needs 40 lakh liters per day including 20 lakh liters for Anganwadis and 20-25 lakh liters for the GHMC region, while supply is just over one lakh liter before 2014. Highlighting the gap between demand and supply, he said that the supply was upped to seven lakh liters due to the efforts taken by the government.

The Minister said that as many as 500 more parlors of Vijaya Dairy, the government dairy brand, were opened in the past one year.

Further, the minister said that the government provided Rs 4 per liter as an incentive, even to private diaries, which benefited the farmers. He also urged the farmers not to worry in case of delay in payments, caused by COVID-induced financial crunch.