Mega job drive in Hyderabad to be conducted on October 30

Hyderabad: As part of connecting skills with opportunities, Hyderabad police is going to organise a job drive with the support of companies for the benefit of unemployed youth on Saturday.

In the job drive, twenty-seven companies are going to conduct interviews to fill more than 4,000 vacancies. The interviews will be conducted from 9:30 am onwards at St. Joseph’s Public School, Malakpet.

According to police, candidates who have obtained a degree in MBA, BTech, BPharmacy, diploma, ITI or intermediate can apply for suitable jobs as per their education qualification in the drive. Unskilled jobs are available for people with an SSC degree as well.

Interested job seekers can register here.

Vacancies list