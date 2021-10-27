Mega job drive in Hyderabad to be conducted on October 30

The interviews will be conducted from 9:30 am onwards at St.Joseph's Public School, Malakpet.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 27th October 2021 8:47 pm IST
Mega job drive in Hyderabad on October 30
Representative Image

Hyderabad: As part of connecting skills with opportunities, Hyderabad police is going to organise a job drive with the support of companies for the benefit of unemployed youth on Saturday.

In the job drive, twenty-seven companies are going to conduct interviews to fill more than 4,000 vacancies. The interviews will be conducted from 9:30 am onwards at St. Joseph’s Public School, Malakpet.

According to police, candidates who have obtained a degree in MBA, BTech, BPharmacy, diploma, ITI or intermediate can apply for suitable jobs as per their education qualification in the drive. Unskilled jobs are available for people with an SSC degree as well.

MS Education Academy

Interested job seekers can register here.

Vacancies list

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button